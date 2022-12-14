Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall arsons lead to hate crime charges for Olympia man

The 50-year-old man is already in custody for firearms offenses.

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, an Olympia man was federally indicted for three arsons that destroyed Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls.

Michael Layes was charged with three counts of damage to religious property including the use of fire and three counts of using fire to commit a federal felony.

According to court documents, Layes allegedly set fire to two different Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls on three separate occasions: the Kingdom Hall of Tumwater on March 19, 2018 and the Kingdom Hall of Olympia on March 19, 2018 and again on July 3, 2018.

Layes was indicted in October in connection with a 2018 shooting that damaged a Kingdom Hall in Yelm. He allegedly fired approximately 35 rifle rounds at the worship center, causing over $10,000 in damage on May 15, 2018. He was charged with one count of damage to religious property and one count of use of a firearm in relation to a crime.

Layes also was previously charged with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and has been in federal custody since his arrest on Sept. 8, 2021.

If convicted, Layes faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each charge of damage to religious property. The unlawful possession of a firearm charge could carry up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

There were a total of seven reported attacks dating back to March 19, 2018: