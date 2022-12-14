Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall arsons lead to hate crime charges for Olympia man

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, an Olympia man was federally indicted for three arsons that destroyed Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls.
Michael Layes was charged with three counts of damage to religious property including the use of fire and three counts of using fire to commit a federal felony.
According to court documents, Layes allegedly set fire to two different Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls on three separate occasions: the Kingdom Hall of Tumwater on March 19, 2018 and the Kingdom Hall of Olympia on March 19, 2018 and again on July 3, 2018.
Layes was indicted in October in connection with a 2018 shooting that damaged a Kingdom Hall in Yelm. He allegedly fired approximately 35 rifle rounds at the worship center, causing over $10,000 in damage on May 15, 2018. He was charged with one count of damage to religious property and one count of use of a firearm in relation to a crime.
Layes also was previously charged with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and has been in federal custody since his arrest on Sept. 8, 2021.
If convicted, Layes faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each charge of damage to religious property. The unlawful possession of a firearm charge could carry up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.
There were a total of seven reported attacks dating back to March 19, 2018:
- March 19, 2018: Two arson attacks - one at a Tumwater Kingdom Hall and the second at a Kingdom Hall on Cain Road in Olympia. Damage to both was minor, limited to the exterior structures.
- May 15, 2018: Layes allegedly shot and struck a Kingdom Hall in Yelm with about 35 .223 rifle rounds, causing more than $10,000 in damage to the structure.
- July 3, 2018: An arson completely destroyed the Olympia Kingdom Hall on Cain Road. This was the same Kingdom Hall that was damaged in the March 19 attack.
- Aug. 8, 2018. A fire was set against the back fence at the rear of the Kingdom Hall in Yelm, but members were able to put the fire out. This fire caused minimal damage to the fence and the back wall of the Kingdom Hall. This was the same location where Layes allegedly fired rifle rounds at it on May 15.
- Dec. 7, 2018: An arson completely destroyed the Lacey Kingdom Hall on 6th Ave SE.
- Aug. 13, 2019: A fire was set at the Puyallup Assembly Hall on 62nd Ave E., causing relatively minor damage to an outside wall and overhang.