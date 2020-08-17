Officers injured during police pursuit out of Burien

Two people suspected of trying to break into an ATM Monday morning were arrested after a chase on SR 518.

BURIEN, Wash. — Several law enforcement officers were injured Monday morning after two people suspected of trying to break into an ATM crashed head-on into a patrol car.

According to Burien police, two males were attempting to break into a Bank of America ATM just after 4 a.m. They drove off as police arrived.

The chase took officers out of the city on State Route 518.

After avoiding a spike strip at the State Route 167 interchange, the suspects turned around and began driving in the wrong direction, eventually colliding with two officers, according to Burien police.

One officer was injured in the leg. Three deputies sustained minor injuries.