Trial date set for Oakley Carlson’s parents on abandonment charges

Oakley Carlson's parents face abandonment charges after withholding medication from their other child for 15 months. A trial date was set for April 19.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — A Grays Harbor County Superior Court judge set a trial date for the parents of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson Monday morning.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson are accused of withholding medication from their 6-year-old, who is the sibling of missing Oakley Carlson. Bowers and Andrew Carlson allegedly had not provided the medication, which is necessary for the child’s health, for 15 months.

Both Bowers and Carlson face charges of second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Carlson appeared before Judge Dave Edwards Monday and entered a not guilty plea. Bowers is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday.

Bail was previously set at $150,000.

Edwards set a trial date of April 19. The trial is scheduled to last four days. Edwards said Carlson and Bowers’ cases have been joined, so both parents will be on trial at the same time.

Other court appearances were also scheduled Monday before the trial begins.

The abandonment charges are unrelated to the investigation into the disappearance of Oakley. However, during a court appearance last month, Chief Criminal Deputy Jason Walker alleged Bowers and Carlson “clearly know what happened to the 5-year-old child, and they’re not saying anything.”

Police began investigating Oakley’s disappearance in Dec. 2021 after a school principal called police to conduct a welfare check. According to court documents, the principal of Oakville Elementary School called police after one of Oakley’s siblings told her at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more.”

Officers didn’t see Oakley during the welfare check, and Bowers and Carlson were uncooperative with the investigation, according to investigators.

During a search of the family’s home, police found toys and clothing for all kids, except Oakley. They also found blood on blinds and the front door. Investigators searched the family’s 300-acre property but didn’t find Oakley.

Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson said investigators believe Oakley was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021. Oakley’s parents claim they last saw her on Nov. 30.