Thieves ruin Bothell senior center's only mode of transportation

Catalytic converters from seven vans owned by the Northshore Senior Center were stolen.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A nonprofit in Bothell lost its only mode of transportation when thieves stole catalytic converters from seven of its vans.

A sawzall was wedged into the exhaust pipe of an eighth van.

"It's been quite a nightmare," said Northshore Senior Center Transportation Manager Cliff Perry.

The fleet of vans is used to deliver 60 meals a day to vulnerable seniors in Bothell.

Bothell Police Department spokesperson Cam Johnson said it's a pattern in the area and across the country. The metals inside the converters are valuable. Though all vehicles are potential targets, Johnson said commercial vehicles are targeted more often.

Perry said it could cost approximately $2,000 to get each van working again.

The silver lining, he said, is the nonprofit has seen an increase in the number of people volunteering to drive or donate money.