Northbound I-5 reopens in Everett after police search for armed robbery suspect

All lanes of northbound I-5 south of SR 527 in Everett reopened Friday morning after police searched for an armed robbery suspect.

EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Everett reopened shortly after 6:45 a.m. after being closed just south of State Route 527 due to police activity.

The Washington State Patrol said the highway was closed while Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for two armed robbery suspects with a K-9. The armed robbery happened at a gas station in the 13100 block of 39th Ave SE, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled on foot after deputies located their vehicle. The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects was found by the K-9 unit in the woods by the Costco and arrested. One suspect is still at large.

Officials said a firearm was recovered during the investigation.

Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

CLEAR, all lanes on northbound I-5 just south of SR 527. Thank you for your patience, remember to take it slow through the area as that backup clears out. pic.twitter.com/zG9xmcOyb1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 11, 2022

