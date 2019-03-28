A 53-year-old Metro bus driver and unidentified 56-year-old female are in satisfactory condition following a deadly shooting in North Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

The two are still recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old male suspected of opening fire in what is being called a "random and senseless" shooting near is out of the hospital, according to a Harborview spokesperson. The suspect was released Wednesday night. He is in police custody - officials have not confirmed his identity.

The shooting started when the 33-year-old man walked out of a home near Sand Point Way around 4 p.m. and tried to steal a vehicle. Police said the man shot a 56-year-old female driver before walking into the street and shooting at a Metro bus driving by on Lake City Way at NE 125th Street.

The bus driver, identified as 53-year-old Eric Stark, on Metro Route 75 was shot in the torso. Stark managed to turn the bus around and drive away from the gunman. Metro said 12 people were on board the bus, but no passengers were hurt.

After shooting at the bus, the suspect approached a second vehicle and shot the driver of a red Prius, killing the 50-year-old male driver.

Police arrived on the scene and tried making contact with the suspect. The suspect climbed into the Prius and sped away from police.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver, a 70-year-old man. Police took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.