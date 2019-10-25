Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday in connection to a 21-year-old cold case murder investigation.

Nguyet “Anna” Nguyen, 28, left her home on November 9, 1998, to visit her fiancé and was never seen or heard from again, detectives said. She was reported missing by her family on November 10, 1998.

Detectives said Nguyen had plans to fly to Reno, Nevada with her fiancé to get married on the day that she was reported missing. Nguyen’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Tukwila casino on November 11, 1998.

Police suspected foul play in Nguyen’s disappearance early in the investigation.

Nguyen’s ex-boyfriend was questioned about the disappearance, but he denied any involvement in her disappearance. Detectives said he “provided ever-changing stories regarding his whereabouts during the time in which Ms. Nguyen went missing.”

While Nguyen’s body was never found, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a death certificate in 2015.

Major Crimes Detectives reexamined the case and the evidence in 2019. The King County Sheriff’s Office said facts were gathered during the reexamination that were previously unknown to detectives. The new information lead detectives to further believe Nguyen’s ex-boyfriend was involved in her disappearance and suspected murder.

Authorities said Nguyen’s ex-boyfriend was booked into the King County Jail Friday on the investigation

“This is the fourth cold case our Major Crimes Detectives have solved this year,” said Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht. “My Major Crimes detectives do outstanding work with limited staffing, and still no funding for a dedicated Cold Case Unit. Instead, they work these unsolved murders in addition to their heavy caseloads in the pursuit of justice and closure for the families who have lost their loved ones.”