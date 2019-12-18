A new video from the Ross Dress for Less in Burien shows the moment a man drove his van into the store, injuring 11 people including a 2-year-old child.

The crash happened Monday night at the Ross store on First Avenue.

The store surveillance video was released Wednesday by the King County Sheriff’s Department. The video shows the van, driven by 51-year-old Lee Skelly, travel through the parking lot and strike a car before it plunges into the store. The van went 40 feet into the store, sheriff officials said.

Of the 11 people injured, three people were critically hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center, including a 2-year-old child. The child is doing better and expected to survive, sheriff officials said.

The child’s grandfather and an unrelated man in his 30s were also critically hurt and being treated at Harborview.

Skelly was booked into the King County Jail for vehicular assault and investigation of driving under the influence. Skelly has a long criminal history. The passenger in the van, a 49-year-old woman, was also booked into jail on an unrelated theft warrant.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

