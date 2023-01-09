New video shows arrest of double murder suspect in Snohomish County

According to investigators, a 31-year-old suspect allegedly committed two murders, one in Marysville and one in Edmonds, within three hours on Aug. 10.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Newly released video shows the view from above during an Aug. 10 search for a 31-year-old Marysville man who is accused of committing two murders within just a few hours.

After a vehicle pursuit, police say the man took off running into a wooded area. A helicopter and K-9 unit aided law enforcement during the search.

Investigators said earlier that day, in less than three hours, the suspect allegedly committed two murders — one in Marysville and one in Edmonds.

According to Marysville Police, Ryan Ezzy was in his apartment complex parking lot around 4 a.m. when the suspect shot him twice, then returned to to fire a third and final gunshot at Ezzy's head. Ezzy and the suspect both lived at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Detectives previously described the shooting as an "execution."

A second situation unfolded about 15 miles south of the original scene.

From there the suspect allegedly drove to Edmonds and went into a family's home. Police say just before 7 a.m., he fatally shot a 68-year-old grandmother, who was visiting from Russia. He also critically wounded a mother and father while the couple's two children hid in a closet. The children were physically unharmed.

Police say the suspect stole the family's vehicle and made his getaway, but Washington State Patrol video shows it wasn't long before he was surrounded. Off of Norma Beach Road, he was found hiding in the bushes.