New details emerge in Orting man's death after two teens arrested

New information is coming to light this evening about the murder investigation involving a 51-year-old Orting man.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have emerged in the death of a 51-year-old Orting man earlier this week.

Sources tell KING 5 that the man who was killed earlier this week is the ex-fiancé of the mother of one of the teenagers arrested this week in connection with te incident. The community recently searched for that teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier in the week. He is now being held at the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center.

Residents of Chinook Estates enjoy the peace and quiet.

"It’s pretty quiet, we keep to ourselves, we keep an eye out for each other up here,” said Ken Brainerd, who is a neighbor of the victim.

That’s why it was so surprising for neighbors to hear about the murder of someone on their block. Police found the 51-year-old man on Thursday, but according to the Pierce County Police Department, he had been shot days earlier.

“Shocked, not expecting anything like that around here,” said Sharon Kisinger, who has been living in Chinook Estates for 25 years. She said her neighbor had been there for about 20 years.

She said he kept to himself, but sometimes she did hear him,

“Mostly if he rode his motorcycle because he was the only one in the area on a motorcycle and I didn’t have to look out to see it was a motorcycle,” Kisinger said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department told KING 5 they knew 16-year-old Gabriel Davies was a suspect on Thursday. The teen was missing under suspicious circumstances and found safe by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. He and another teenager were arrested on Friday. Sources tell KING 5 the victim was the ex-fiancé of Davies' mother.

The severity of the situation is still shocking many who live on this street.

“The only people that come up here other then those that live here is the mail lady, so it was quite the shock,” said Brainerd.

The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.