Police took one man into custody after an officer-involved shooting, carjacking, and brief standoff in Burien on Monday.

Normandy Park police confronted a suspect and exchanged gunfire with him. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle in a fast food drive-thru and crashed in the parking lot of a Burien shopping complex.

Authorities then surrounded the suspect inside the stolen vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. The dark sedan was stuck on a rock in the parking lot of a Ross store on 1st Ave. S. in Burien.

After nearly 30 minutes, police took the suspect into custody.

He was identified as the biological father of a toddler who died under suspicious circumstances in Normandy Park last Saturday, according to the boy's mother. The boyfriend of the toddler's mother is in custody for investigation of homicide, but has not been formally charged.

The suspect from Monday's shooting and standoff is not under investigation for his son's death.

During the standoff Monday, nearby businesses on 1st Ave. S. in Burien were evacuated during the police response. One employee described the chaotic scene.

"The gun shots went off and maybe a minute later there was a person in the drive-thru at Arby's. He came up, forced them out of their vehicle, and took off," said Edrees Kushan, who works nearby. "We were watching it from the store. They were on it. I have never seen police on top of something that quick. You hear about things happening in Burien, but seeing it is unbelievable."