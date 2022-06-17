Neighbor disarms suspect, gives first aid to victim in Parkland robbery

A man and a 17-year-old allegedly attempted to rob the victim while he was sitting in his car with his young daughter Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKLAND, Wash. — A resident in Parkland grabbed a rifle away from an armed robbery suspect and gave first aid to the victim after hearing a gunshot Friday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

The incident began around 6 a.m. when a man and a 17-year-old attempted to rob a victim while he was sitting in his car with his young daughter, PCSD said.

The suspects allegedly shot the victim and a struggle took place, according to PCSD.

A neighbor said he heard the gunshot from his home and went outside. Once outside, he reportedly saw the victim holding down the adult suspect.

The neighbor grabbed the rifle away from the suspect and then rendered first aid to the victim, according to PCSD.

Arriving deputies found the victim still holding down the suspect and confronted the 17-year-old suspect. PCSD said the 17-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and aimed it at deputies but complied with commands and eventually dropped it.

"He had his daughter in the car. You know? He was just on his way to work and, just people taking opportunities and trying to, you know, hurt other people. It's just not right," the neighbor said.

The adult suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail for first-degree robbery. The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Remann Hall for first-degree robbery and assault on a police officer.