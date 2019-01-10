OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City police have arrested a 56-year-old Oregon City man accused of throwing roofing nails from his vehicle onto roads across the Portland metro area over the past couple years.

On Tuesday around 5:37 a.m., police caught the suspect, Bret Michael Wilson, throwing nails onto South Center Street in Oregon City. Wilson told police he'd thrown nails over 50 times onto streets over the past couple years, not only in Oregon City but across the metro area.

The nails damaged the tires of some commuters, though nobody was hurt.

Wilson is being held at the Clackamas County Jail and faces four counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, police said.

RELATED: Nails placed on streets in Oregon City, police say

In late 2018, Oregon City police offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of the suspect after nails were found on multiple roads in Oregon City, including at Linn Avenue from Holmes Lane to 5th Street; on South Center Street from Telford Road to 2nd Street; and on Washington Street near 9th Street and 13th Street.

VIDEO: Oregon City police offer reward in nail bandit case (Dec. 2018)

RELATED: 'He just snapped': Nail gun attack suspect faces attempted murder charge