Murder suspect arrested after body found in Seattle

Police said the man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday morning near Haller Lake.

SEATTLE — A murder suspect was arrested in Seattle on Wednesday after police found a body in the Northgate neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a body in the 9600 block of College Way just after 8 a.m. Police found a dead man with signs of trauma at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, near Haller Lake. A passerby called 911 to report the shooting just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. At the time, police said, there was evidence of a shooting in the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North but they did not find a victim.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area in a gold Dodge Grand Caravan with another person who appeared to be unconscious. Investigators identified the suspect and found him and the vehicle in Federal Way just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect was initially arrested for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His charges were upgraded to murder on Wednesday after police connected the body found to the shooting incident. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, police said to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.