Crime

Fugitive wanted for murder arrested near Cal Anderson Park

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail.
Credit: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE — A fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood last week, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). 

The SPD said detectives with the gun violence reduction unit found a suspect on July 19 who had an out-of-state warrant for murder. Officers found the man in the 130 block of Harvard Avenue East, near Cal Anderson Park. He was in custody at about 11:30 a.m. and booked into the King County Jail for his murder warrant.

Officers found a loaded firearm in the suspect's coat pocket and later found a second firearm at a rental property. The fugitive lived at this property while he worked in the area, according to police. 

Investigators did not release details on the murder in which the fugitive is accused. 

