Suspect hurt in shooting with police outside Clearview Safeway on Highway 9

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a Safeway in unincorporated Snohomish County.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Several agencies are responding to a shooting involving law enforcement in the Clearview community of unincorporated Snohomish County. An officer with a King County agency exchanged shots with a suspect in the parking lot of a Safeway off Highway 9 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect who was shot is being treated at Harborview. There are no other injuries to report. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Safeway is part of a strip mall at 17520 State Route 9. There is a large police presence in the area. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office urges people to avoid the area.

The SMART team is now investigating. SMART is comprised of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members "who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents."

SMART Team is responding to an officer involved shooting incident at the Safeway parking lot located at 17520 State Route 9, unincorporated Snohomish. PIO is on scene. Please avoid the area. — SMART PIO (@smart_pio) September 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.