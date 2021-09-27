Suspect hurt in shooting with police outside Clearview Safeway on Highway 9

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Several agencies are responding to a shooting involving law enforcement in the Clearview community of unincorporated Snohomish County. An officer with a King County agency exchanged shots with a suspect in the parking lot of a Safeway off Highway 9 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.
The suspect who was shot is being treated at Harborview. There are no other injuries to report. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
The Safeway is part of a strip mall at 17520 State Route 9. There is a large police presence in the area. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office urges people to avoid the area.
The SMART team is now investigating. SMART is comprised of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members "who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
