1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at large gathering in Renton

Renton police said several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident early Saturday morning due to the size of the crowd.

RENTON, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead and six other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning at a large gathering, according to the Renton Police Department.

Renton police said five of the victims were treated at the scene, along the 100 block of Logan Avenue South, by firefighters and paramedics.

The Renton Police Department identified the person who died as a man and said the other victims are both men and women.

Investigators said it appears the shooting started just before 1 a.m. Saturday behind the Musicians Hall Logan Avenue South.

“Arriving units actually heard gunfire when they arrived. By the time they got into the scene, the suspects were all gone,” said Detective Robert Onishi, Renton Police Department. “There were a large number of casings found in a couple of different calibers.”

Police said the gunfire started after an argument outside a "large gathering/event." Several agencies responded to the call due to the size of the crowd.

The scene on Logan Avenue South, between South Tobin Street and South 2nd Street, is near a Chase Bank location and less than a mile away from Renton High School.



Renton police said there could be more than one suspect in the shooting.

"We still do not have, however, the shooters identified. No numbers for the people involved, as far as, who all was shooting, which direction and whether there was more than one individual or how this all played out," said Onishi. "We believe this is all related to obviously some kind of dispute that occurred here is not a random event."

If anyone has information or was a witness, the Renton Police Department asks that people call 911 and reference Case 22-7518.

