Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Maple Valley animal sanctuary

At least $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Muddy Pug Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Maple Valley over the weekend.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A farm and animal sanctuary in Maple Valley is asking for the public's help after thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment.

"We lost all of our drills, our saws, our landscaping equipment, our mowers," said Jennifer Conway, owner of the Muddy Pug Farm and Animal Sanctuary.

Conway and her family have been running the sanctuary for about a year. The nonprofit has the mission of rescuing and housing formerly neglected and abused farm animals.

"My brother and I had a really difficult childhood. We felt like we didn't have a voice and were not treated well," said Conway. "Farm animals, above so many other things, don't have a voice in how they are treated and how their lives are. To help them live a peaceful life where they are taken care of, and their needs are met, it just feeds my heart in a big way."

On Sunday, Conway woke up to find the doors of the sanctuary's barn and outbuilding open. At least $5,000 worth of expensive equipment was gone.

"I really struggle with what kind of person would steal from a nonprofit or a sanctuary that's trying to, you know, help animals and help the community," said Conway.

Due to the financial loss, the nonprofit will now have to put off several projects, including summer plans to expand the sanctuary and rescue more animals.

"People have all kinds of circumstances that would drive someone to do something like this, and we absolutely believe in second chances," said Conway. "We would love to have all of our stuff back so that we can carry on."

The sanctuary is working with the King County Sheriff's Office to find who stole from them. In the meantime, the community has donated some tools to help and the sanctuary continues to accept any other donations.