Mount Vernon police issue warrant for foster parent who may have kidnapped child

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old Mount Vernon woman who may have kidnapped a child placed in her care.

Police are searching for Amanda M. Dinges after Child Protective Services reported she may have kidnapped a 5-year-old.

According to police, Dinges disconnected her phones and left her last known address. She is suspected of fleeing the area.

Detectives are working with federal officers on the investigation.

The Mount Vernon Police Department was alerted to the possible kidnapping Nov. 28. However, an actual date of abduction is unknown.

An AMBER Alert was not issued because the child was in the care of the suspect and there were no indications the child was believed to be in danger of imminent death or serious bodily injury.