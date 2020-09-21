Kirkland mother wants public's help in finding son's killer

According to investigators, her son was shot and killed at Houghton Beach Park on Wednesday. He had just turned 18 years old.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The mother of a teenager who shot and killed in Kirkland last Wednesday is asking anyone with information to come forward to help police catch her son’s killer.

“He had a heart of gold he wouldn’t hurt anyone he was just a pure spirit,” said Sarahnova Mason, the mother of murder victim Cyrus Mason.

Kirkland police, with help from Washington State Patrol, combed the crime scene at Houghton Beach Park. Divers in the water were looking for any evidence. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw two men running from the park.

Police said Mason did know his killer though his mother claims he was robbed and murdered.

“I want them to understand that he was here visiting his family, he comes from a small town. He wasn’t out here causing problems. He was just enjoying the beautiful scenery,” Sarahnova Mason said.

Mason grew up in rural Idaho and came to western Washington to work as a painter’s apprentice. He was living in Puyallup and was visiting family on the eastside.

His life was cut short and his family is looking for answers.

Police have yet to release a description of Mason’s shooter and have not yet revealed any more information about what may have lead to his killing.

“Somebody please help us find out who did this to him. We’re devastated," his mother said.

Mason's family is asking anyone with any information about his murder to come forward and contact Kirkland Police. Callers can remain anonymous.\