'I just miss her so much': Mother of Shoreline murder victim speaks out

SEATTLE — The mother of a woman who was murdered in a Shoreline apartment said she wants people to remember her daughter as loving and always smiling.



"She would never hurt a flea, ever, ever, ever," Vicky Garcia said.



Garcia said she is still in shock over the loss of her daughter, Randee Leeann Rios.



Rios was killed in an apartment in Shoreline Saturday night. Charging documents on the arrest of the murder suspect, Tyrone Wells, said Rios was killed after being struck in the head multiple times.



Wells called 911 and confessed to killing her, according to the charging documents. Wells now faces a first-degree murder charge and is currently being held at the King County Jail on $5-million bail. He has yet to make a plea in his case.



Garcia said her daughter had known Wells for at least a couple of years.



"I just don't understand why he would do such a thing. It's just so horrible. I had no idea he was capable, or even that type of person, you know?" Garcia said.



Garcia spoke to KING 5 on Thursday, days after her daughter's murder, to show how she will be remembered.