Moses Lake student found with gun, list of potential targets

Moses Lake police arrested the student who is accused of making threats to shoot up the school and was in possession of a firearm on campus.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake officers arrested a student at Chief Moses Middle School student Monday morning after they were found with a gun and ammunition. Police said they also found a list of potential targets.

The principal at Chief Moses said the school first received a report at 9:45 a.m. about a student with a gun on campus. Moses Lake police said they were given information that a student made threats to shoot up the school.

Officers arrived on campus and removed the student and backpack from the classroom. Police say they found a gun and two magazines of ammunition. Police said they also found a list of potential targets.

The school district notified those that appeared on the list and is offering services to affected staff and students.

"We cannot acknowledge enough how important it is for all of us to say something when we see or hear something that makes us uncomfortable. As a result of our ‘See Something, Say Something’ culture, we were able to intervene in what could have been a very dangerous situation. We work every day to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for our students," Chief Moses Middle School Principal Vicki Swisher said in a letter sent to parents.

Swisher added that criminal charges are expected in addition to school-imposed discipline.

"Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling you or a staff member if there is a weapon at school. In this way, we are all working together to keep our school safe," Swisher said in the letter.

The district has made counselors and support staff available to students and staff.