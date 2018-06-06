More than 35 people were arrested Wednesday as part of a major drug trafficking takedown in Seattle, South King County, and North Pierce County. It's the fourth major bust in four months across Western Washington.

"Over the last four months, more than 80 drug dealing conspirators moving meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl have been taken off our streets where they preyed on destructive addictions and used gun crime to further their trade,” said U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.

Officials seized more than 12 pounds of heroin, more than two kilos of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, 124 pounds of marijuana, 41 firearms, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash as part of Wednesday’s operation.

“DEA is in a race to save lives,” Keith Weis, special agent in charge for the Pacific Northwest, said in a statement. “These strategic operations have stopped some of the most violent criminal groups operating throughout the Puget Sound Region from pushing dangerous drugs onto our communities most vulnerable members facing life or death struggles against addiction.”

Law enforcement used wiretaps and surveillance to take down the suspected drug traffickers, who moved cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and marijuana, according to documents filed.

Some of the people arrested Wednesday were also involved in Seattle and South King County shootings and talked on the wiretap about getting firearms after being shot at by rival gangs, according to the Department of Justice.

The takedown was the fourth major operation by federal, state, and local officials in four months.

In February, five people were charged in connection to dealing crack cocaine in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. In March, 20 accused heroin and meth traffickers were arrested for operations in Tacoma and South King County. In May, members of two drug trafficking groups accused of distributing meth and heroin throughout Puget Sound were taken into custody.

The operations focused on Seattle, Rainer and Kent Valleys, and North Pierce County, because they are “‘hot spots’ of violent crime,” according to the Department of Justice.

Altogether the four operations seized 75 guns, more than 95 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 32 pounds of heroin, more than seven pounds of cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, more than $327,000 in cash, and 22 vehicles.

