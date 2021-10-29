Body found in Olympia identified as missing Renton man, police investigating as homicide

Daniel Shur, 20, was reported missing from Renton on Aug. 26. An unidentified body was found in Olympia on Sept. 24 and has now been identified as Shur.

RENTON, Wash. — A body found in Thurston County in September has been identified as a man who was reported missing in Renton in August. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Daniel Shur, 20, was reported missing from Renton on Aug. 26. At the time, Renton police said there were no immediate signs of foul play at Shur's home, but those closest to him expressed concern that he may have left in duress. Attempts to reach Shur by phone and other means were unsuccessful, police said.

While the investigation into his disappearance continued, an unidentified body was discovered near the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE in Olympia on Sept. 24. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office and county coroner worked to identify the body, which this week was determined to be Shur, according to Renton police.

Initial findings found Shur suffered numerous stab wounds and died due to homicidal violence, police said. Renton police are now investigating his case as a homicide.

Police said Shur was known to frequently buy and sell vehicles and may have had close relationships with regional car clubs.

Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who has participated in a vehicle transaction with Shur over the course of this last year or anyone who may have traveled near the 2200 block of Reservation Road SE in Olympia between Aug. 22 and Sept. 24 and noticed something unusual or suspicious.

If you have information that could assist investigators in solving this crime, you're asked to contact Detective Renggli at (425) 430-7525 or email at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov.