Man admits to killing missing Port Orchard teen Tyrone Sero, police say

A 19-year-old Gig Harbor man was arrested for murder in connection to the disappearance of Tyrone Sero.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A man has turned himself in and admitted to killing a teen who went missing in South Kitsap County this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyrone Sero, 19, of Port Orchard was last seen on surveillance video getting into an SUV early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Gig Harbor, was booked in Kitsap County Jail for first-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning. A 20-year-old South Kitsap man was also arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the investigation.

"This is a tragic incident," Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese said in a statement.

Detectives began investigating Sero’s disappearance after a missing person’s report was filed with the Port Orchard Police Department, which alerted the sheriff's office. Sero was entered into national and statewide databases as a missing person, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video obtained from the area of Kitsap Community Resources showed Sero getting into a silver Toyota 4Runner on Wednesday at about 12:40 a.m. Law enforcement say the car then “sped out of the parking lot.” The footage showed Sero was “taken by force and was a victim of violence,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect as a person of interest, but he turned himself in before police contacted him. The suspect is cooperating, according to the sheriff’s office.