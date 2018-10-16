The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who they say is missing under suspicious circumstances.

The family of 29-year-old Shantel Holznagel reported her missing in October of 2018 after not hearing from her for several weeks. The sheriff’s department said the last known communication Holznagel had with anyone was on August 9 when she reportedly messaged a friend that she needed help.

Detectives are concerned Holznagel may have been a victim of foul play after receiving information about rumors she was assaulted by an unknown person, or persons, in an unknown location.

Holznagel is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has the words “Angel face” tattooed on her back and another tattoo of a diamond on her left ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma / Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.

