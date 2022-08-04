Mother of missing Grays Harbor County girl pleads guilty to child endangerment charges

The mother of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. The charges are not related to Oakley's disappearance.

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The mother of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance in addition to one count of abandonment.

Jordan Bowers, who initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, was going to stand trial April 19. Bowers had a criminal history and would likely face a longer sentence than her husband. Bowers will be sentenced April 22.

Andrew Carlson, the father of Oakley, was sentenced to 12 months in prison in late March. He pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance on March 14.

The charges are not related to Oakley's disappearance.

Under the endangerment charges, Andrew Carlson was accused of knowingly or intentionally permitting two of his dependent children to be exposed to, ingest, inhale, or have contact with methamphetamine. According to court documents, Oakley's siblings had "extremely high" levels of methamphetamines in their systems, suggesting they had either been exposed to the drug or may have ingested it.

Andrew Carlson had no previous criminal history. He is eligible for early release as soon as August 2022.

In addition to 12 months in prison, Judge Katherine Svoboda said Andrew Carlson cannot consume controlled substances, including marijuana or THC, without a valid prescription. He must also obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within 45 days of his release, follow up with any treatment recommended and provide proof to the court within six months of release.

Neither Andrew Carlson nor Bowers have been charged in relation to Oakley’s disappearance. She was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021.

Police started looking for Oakley in December 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. The Oakville Elementary School principal called the police after one of Oakley’s siblings told her at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more,” according to court documents.

Investigators said Oakley wasn’t seen during the welfare check and both Bowers and Carlson were uncooperative.

During a search of the family’s home, police found toys and clothing for all kids, except Oakley. They also found blood on blinds at the home and the front door. Investigators searched the family’s 300-acre property but didn’t find Oakley.