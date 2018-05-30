The man accused of kidnapping a Bonney Lake teen is also charged with having sex with the 15-year-old and selling her to other men.

Lileana "Lily" Christopherson was reported missing May 9.

Police arrested convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, Saturday. An anonymous tip led police to a house in Lakewood where officers arrested Fitzpatrick. Christopherson was not found.

Fitzpatrick was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of Christopherson and gave her drugs.

After Christopherson was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick.

Police have said it’s not clear if Christopherson went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

“It does not matter whether or not the victim willingly stepped into this world,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, “She is underage and any exploitation is a crime.”

Christopherson’s mother, Lena Winters, said she’s trying not to think about the details released in her daughter’s case Tuesday. She just wants her daughter home safe.

Anyone with information about Christopherson’s disappearance is asked to call 911.

