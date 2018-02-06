A teenager missing from Bonney Lake since May 9 was found safe on Sunday, June 3.

Local FBI officials issued a new poster one day before the girl was found safe. A reward for her safe recovery had doubled to $10,000.

Police arrested a third suspect tied to the teen's disappearance; that suspect has not been identified. An anonymous tip last weekend helped police arrest convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Counts, 29.

Fitzpatrick and Counts were charged Tuesday with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of the girl and gave her drugs.

After the teen was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick.

Police have said it’s not clear if the girl went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

“It does not matter whether or not the victim willingly stepped into this world,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, “She is underage and any exploitation is a crime.”

