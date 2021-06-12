AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Lewiston believed to be with sex offender

The sex offender, 36-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bowles, has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest and the Lewiston Police Department said he is "non-compliant."

LEWISTON, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), Lillian Dixon is believed to with 36-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bowles, a non-complaint sex offender. Bowles has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

According to the LPD, Dixon was last seen on Dec. 3 and the Lewiston High School library at 2:45 p.m. Her cell phone and laptop were left at the library.

According to LPD, Bowles is 6'2" with brown hair and blue eyes. Dixon is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beanie, denim jeans, a black-and-white jacket and brown cowboy boots.

They could be in the remote Columbia County area near Starbuck or Waitsburg.

They may be on foot, in an unknown car, or hiding out. Bowles' vehicle was abandoned just north of Waitsburg, Washington, according to CBS affiliate KLEW.