Teen, 2-year-old seriously injured in early morning Tukwila shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two minors were taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Tukwila early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers responded to the 14400 blk Tukwila International Blvd around 1 a.m. for a report of an “illegal discharge.”

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a shooting but could not find any victims.

Soon after arriving at the scene, officers were told two victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at Highline Hospital in critical condition. The TPD said both victims were minors and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed to KING 5 the victims are a 2-year-old boy and a 17-year-old male. As of 7:15 a.m., the 2-year-old was in critical condition, and the 17-year-old was in serious condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. No other information is available at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPD at (206)-241-2121 or send an email to tips@tukwilawa.gov.

