Tukwila police search for tire-slashing suspect that hit donut factory

Employees at Mighty-O Donuts said the suspect didn’t appear to steal anything, and only seemed to care about doing damage.

Tukwila police are searching for the person responsible for slashing the tires of several cars along East Marginal Way South overnight Wednesday. Seven cars were targeted outside a donut-making facility.

"It really is crazy,” said Mighty-O Donuts manager Lokahi Dorr-Fay.

Police said someone went on a tire-slashing spree late Wednesday night. The most recent incident occurred off South 126th Street.

"It's really shocking that someone took the time and effort to slash all four tires on seven different vehicles,” said Dorr-Fay.

Six employees had to deal with flat tires. The business' delivery van was also hit.

"None of our locations were able to open with donuts this morning,” said Dorr-Fay. Managers had to hand-deliver donuts to stores to fulfill their orders.

Tukwila police say someone went to not just this business, but up and down East Marginal Way South.

"It's hard to comprehend why someone would do something like this,” said Dorr-Kay.

Mighty-O Donuts has surveillance cameras, but employees say it’s been a struggle to spot anything that can help police.

"Whoever did this also walked down here and also broke the hatch to our fence,” said Dorr-Kay.

Employees said the suspect didn’t appear to steal anything, and only seemed to care about doing damage. Police said they will beef up patrols in the area.