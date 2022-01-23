1 killed, 3 injured in Midland shooting Saturday night

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Midland Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County deputies responded to a quadplex near 76th St E and Golden Given Rd E after several reports of gunshots in the area.

Arriving deputies found two men, a 23-year-old and 29-year-old, at the scene with gunshot wounds.

A short time later, Tacoma Police responded to a residence nearby after the caller reported a family member had been shot and died the sheriff's department said.

Authorities determined the man, a 27-year-old, was a victim of the shooting in Midland. The sheriff's department said another victim of the shooting, a 38-year-old man, was with the deceased victim.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing with detectives and forensics on scene. No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.