Man killed during home invasion in Midland

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion at an apartment complex in Midland early Thursday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), a woman called 911 around 12:40 a.m. and reported two men had broken into the home and shot her son.

Deputies responded to Lakeshore Apartments, located on the 1700 block of 96th St S, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies gave the man first aid, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s mother told deputies two men broke into the home and told her to get on the ground. The men then shot her son multiple times and fled the scene, according to PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss.

Moss said the victim’s infant child was also inside the apartment when the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Moss said there have been five homicides in Pierce County so far this year.

