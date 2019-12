The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department urged people to avoid the area near Portland Avenue South and 104th Street East in Midland while police search for an armed suspect.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a robbery and shooting that happened at a nearby Chevron gas station at 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

A K9 track is searching for the suspect.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.