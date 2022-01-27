Fatal Midland hit-and-run suspect held on $1 million bond

Terry Matthew James Kohl is accused of hitting two 12-year-old girls with a stolen truck, killing one of them.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Superior Court Commissioner signed off on prosecutors' request to hold Terry Matthew James Kohl on a $1 million bond, Thursday.

Kohl is accused of hitting two 12-year-old girls, Kathleen Olsen and Immaculee Goldade, while driving a stolen truck on January 15th as the pair were walking to Goldade’s Midland home. Immaculee died from her injuries.

Kohl appeared in the Pierce County courtroom via video conference from jail. He is facing nine different counts, which include vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, burglary and failure to remain at the scene. Kohl’s attorney entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

However, in court documents obtained by KING 5 News, Kohl told investigators that he was using meth and asleep behind the wheel of the stolen truck when he hit the two girls. Investigators used GPS to track down the car, which eventually lead to Kohl’s arrest Wednesday morning.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors argued that Kohl was a “threat to public safety” by listing crimes Kohl had previously been convicted for, which include DUI, burglary, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm. Kohl also has a history of failing to appear in court, which led prosecutors to request the $1 million bond.

Thursday’s court hearing took place while the Goldade family laid Immaculee to rest. They later held a celebration of life in the 12-year old’s honor.

On Wednesday, after Kohl was arrested, KING 5 News spoke with John Goldade, the father of Immaculee.

“I think the crime is just so rampant,” said Goldade. “I think she’s just another victim of the crime that’s growing out of control.”