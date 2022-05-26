Woman killed and husband critically injured in Mercer Island shooting, car crash

The woman and a man were found inside a car that crashed into a power pole on Mercer Island. The medical examiner determined the woman died from a gunshot wound.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A Renton woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after a shooting and car crash in Mercer Island Wednesday night.

Around 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, the Mercer Island Police Department and Mercer Island Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of North Mercer Way for a reported traffic accident.

Police found a truck had hit a power pole. One woman inside the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A male occupant was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses to the accident told police they heard what sounded like gunshots at the time of the accident. A firearm was also found inside the vehicle, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner later determined the woman inside the truck died from a single gunshot wound to the head which was fired at a close range, police said.