Memorial service Tuesday for fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop

BOTHELL, Wash. — Fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop will be honored Tuesday during a memorial service starting at 11 a.m.

Officer Shoop was on the force barely a year when he was killed in the line of duty the night of July 13, during what started as a routine traffic stop. Shoop was the first Bothell police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Shoop, 32, served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked at Amazon.

Bothell Police Chief Ken Seuberlich said the officer's heart was in giving back to others.

"Just a wonderful young man. Giving heart. Wanted to serve. This hurts," said Seuberlich.

Seuberlich shared additional comments on the police department's Facebook page:

“On July 13, the men and women of the Bothell Police Department lost a valued member of our organization, Officer Jonathan Shoop. The death of Officer Shoop marks the first line of duty death in the history of the Bothell Police Department. Jonathan was a man of impeccable character with a history of selfless service in both the U.S Coast Guard and with the Bothell Police Department. His dedication to our core values of; Service, Honesty, Integrity, Excellence, Loyalty, and Duty could not have been more evident. Our hearts break for the Shoop family and his much-beloved girlfriend. Through that heartbreak, we are thankful to have shared the time we had with Jonathan. His memory will be forever with us.”

Officer Shoop is survived by his mother, two brothers, and girlfriend.

Suspected shooter pleaded not guilty

Chief Seuberlich said both Officer Shoop and his partner, Officer Mustafa Kumcur, were still in their patrol car when they were shot.

Shoop and Kumcur made a routine traffic stop on Henry Eugene Washington's vehicle around 9:40 p.m. for not having a license plate.

Washington initially stopped and spoke with the officers briefly, but then took off in his vehicle and the officers pursued him while in their patrol car, according to the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

Washington ended up striking a pedestrian riding a scooter in the crosswalk and crashed facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of SR-522.

Shoop and Kumcur arrived shortly after the crash, Washington started walking fast toward the officer's patrol car while holding a pistol and opened fire, according to the SMART.

While Kumcur was shooting back, one of his shots struck Shoop, investigators said.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Washington was responsible for Shoop's death.

Washington was charged with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted murder in the first degree and vehicular assault.