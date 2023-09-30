Marysville police arrest 5 juvenile suspects in connection to assault, stolen Kia

The suspects, ages 12 to 15, fled in a black Kia, which was reported stolen on Sept. 28, police say.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Five juvenile suspects were arrested by Marysville police on Sept. 28 after reportedly assaulting a woman and fleeing in a stolen Kia, according to police.

Last Thursday, officers responded to a Fred Meyer where a woman was assaulted when she attempted to take photos of the juveniles who were reportedly shoplifting, police said.

The suspects, ages 12 to 15, then fled in a black Kia, which was reported stolen to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on that same day, Sept. 28.

When officers tried to stop the car, the 14-year-old driver got away. Due to wet road conditions and a lack of driving experience, police say, the driver then crashed into a construction fence near the SR 529 bridge.

With drone assistance, police arrested all five of the juvenile suspects.

The 14-year-old male driver was charged with assault, eluding, hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle. A 15-year-old male suspect was booked for two outstanding warrants related to possession of a stolen vehicle and juvenile possession of a firearm. Both are in custody at the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett.

A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls were listed as runaways and returned to their guardians.

The Marysville Police Department is urging all Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners to be vigilant about the ongoing trend of auto thefts by steering wheel locks, vehicle immobilization systems, and adhering to the manufacturers' guidelines for service repairs to prevent thefts.