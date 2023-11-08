Marysville, Edmonds shooting suspect accused of killing 68-year-old, 'executing' neighbor

The suspect is currently held on $5 million bail.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Chilling new details have emerged after a 31-year-old man went on a shooting spree that left two dead and two wounded in Marysville and Edmonds on Thursday.

The suspect made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. KING 5 is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

Judge Tam Bui ordered the suspect held on $5 million bail.

The suspect faces two counts of first-degree murder, along with a slew of other charges stemming from the killings that started early Thursday morning in a Marysville apartment complex parking lot.

Prosecutors say around 4 a.m., the suspect got into an altercation with a neighbor in the parking lot, shot him two times, then came back and fired a third, fatal shot into his head.

Detectives describe the shooting as an "execution."

In newly released court documents, a neighbor told investigators the suspect had previously asked him to “help him steal motorcycles” and that he “uses fentanyl” and is “always angry.”

A second situation unfolded about 2.5 hours later in Edmonds - 15 miles south of the original scene.

In that case, prosecutors allege the suspect broke into a stranger’s house and shot three people, killing one.

An affidavit for probable cause recounts a chaotic scene with a frantic 32-year-old wife on the line with 911 while gun shots are heard in the background.

The affidavit reveals that at one point, when the wife was on the phone with 911, the suspect could be heard saying, “I’ll take care of you. Stop screaming.”

The wife was eventually shot in the head. Her 43-year-old husband was shot in the chest. Both remain in critical condition at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

A 68-year-old grandmother -- who was visiting from Russia -- was shot in the head and killed.

Two young children were in the house throughout the ordeal. Police found them hiding in a closet. They were unharmed.

Prosecutors say the suspect stole the couple’s car and took off before being captured by police using a helicopter and tracking dog.

Prosecutors say shortly after his arrest, the suspect told a doctor he was “detoxing” at the time of the killings and “needed methadone.”

The suspect has eight felony convictions for burglary, robbery and theft dating back to 2011, but nothing approaching what he’s accused of now.