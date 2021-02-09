‘A failure’: Man urges action 15 years after wife, daughter were killed

Mary Cooper and her daughter Susanna Stodden were found shot and killed on a Snohomish County trail. No suspect has ever been identified.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Fifteen years have passed since a mother and daughter were found shot to death on Pinnacle Lake Trail in remote Snohomish County.

Now, the man who loved them more than anything is refusing to let them be forgotten.

David Stodden regularly returns to the place where his family was murdered, relentlessly trying too track down any leads he can find.

"It's always in the forefront of my mind," said Stodden. "I have to keep believing they're gonna solve it at some point."

Stodden's wife of 30 years, Mary Cooper, and his 27-year-old daughter Susanna Stodden were both found shot in the head with a handgun along Pinnacle Lake Trail in July 2006.

No suspects have ever been named, and Stodden said he hasn't heard from detectives in two years.

So, he is applying pressure.

Stodden is taking out half page ads in "The Everett Herald" hoping to jog some memories and light a fire. His ad specifically calls the investigation a "Failure in Snohomish County."

"The case is not solved," Stodden said. "It's that simple. That's a failure. I just need them to do their jobs."

Stodden believes detectives lost years of precious time investigating him as a suspect instead of the real killer.

In 2018, 12 years after the killings, Stodden walked into the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office to take a third polygraph test. He passed it and was officially ruled out as a suspect.

"I'm sure they would say that this is the way they do things, but I think they can up their game a little bit," said Stodden.

In response to Stodden's remarks, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying, "It is an absolutely horrible crime and we want nothing more than to get justice and find answers for the Stodden family. Our detectives have continued to follow up on every lead and have been working this case since day one."

No further information about the case was made available.

The trail for the killer now cold, Stodden tirelessly marches forward.

Along the U.S. Forest Service road leading to Pinnacle Lake Trail, a Crime Stoppers poster sits faded and torn.

But Stodden's resolve remains in tact.

"Some people always ask me how do I get over this or when am I gonna get over this. I always say, 'Why would I want to get over it?' Two people that were really important to me in my life are gone. I guess they'll always be with me."

Despite all of the time that has passed, Stodden said he isn't losing hope in finding the killer of his loved ones.