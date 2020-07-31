Detectives seek dashcam video in search for missing Maple Valley teen

Gia Fuda's car was found along Highway 2 near Stevens Pass on July 25. She was last seen the day before.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A week has passed since 18-year-old Giovanna (Gia) Fuda of Maple Valley left her parent's home without a word.

Her car was found the following day, July 25, along Highway 2 near Stevens Pass.

King County detectives are now asking anyone with a dash cam video in their vehicle who traveled along Highway 2 on July 24 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to contact them at 206-296-3311.

The request from the sheriff's office comes after Search and Rescue conducted a ground search and detectives combed through hours of surveillance video.

King County Search and Rescue continues its ground search Friday.

On the morning of July 24, Gia's brother saw her leave the family's home carrying several bags.

Gia's silver Toyota Corolla was found the night of July 25 abandoned on the side of Highway 2, east of Index near Stevens Pass.

The King County Sheriff’s Office reported her car had run out of gas, and her purse was still inside. Her phone has not been found but it’s either dead or turned off.

A red sweatshirt she was last seen wearing was located in the car, so it is believed she was wearing a grey t-shirt when she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office is considering her disappearance suspicious.