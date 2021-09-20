Teen charged in death of Maple Valley man suspected in second hit-and-run case

Detectives have found new evidence that lead them to believe the same teenager could be responsible for a separate hit-and-run that occurred in King County.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a man in Maple Valley with her car in July may have injured another person in a separate hit-and-run, according to officials with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

The 15-year-old girl was arrested Sept. 10 after a months-long investigation into the death of Greg Moore, who was struck by a vehicle on July 18 as he was finishing a morning jog.

The teenager pleaded not guilty last week to charges of second-degree murder and one count of hit-and-run in juvenile court in connection with Moore's death.

However, sheriff officials announced Monday that detectives have evidence that lead them to believe the same teenager could be responsible for a separate hit-and-run that occurred somewhere in Des Moines or SeaTac on, or before, July 17.

Officials said the adult white man, pictured below, is believed to have been hit by the same gray Toyota Camry one or two days before Moore's death on July 18.

The man likely suffered serious injuries or lacerations after being hit by the passenger side of the vehicle, officials said.

However, his identity and whereabouts remain unknown and detectives are working to identify him.

Any persons who can identify this man are asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line (206) 296-3311 and reference case C21022337.