Man, woman charged for alleged Molotov cocktail attack on Seattle's East Precinct during riot

King County prosecutors have filed first-degree attempted arson charges against Jacob Greenburg and Danielle McMillan. Greenburg also faces an assault charge.

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against two people accused of assault, arson, and reckless burning during a protest in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in September.

Jacob Greenburg and Danielle McMillan were arrested Friday, according to prosecutors.

Greenburg has been charged with first-degree attempted arson and first-degree reckless burning. McMillan is also charged with first-degree attempted arson, prosecutors said.

The protest near Cal Anderson Park in the former Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone exceeded more than 100 people and was eventually declared a riot by Seattle police.

In court documents, prosecutors say after police declared a riot, Greenburg and McMillan helped light Molotov cocktails that were then thrown into Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

KING 5 has learned McMillan has been a broker with Windemere Real Estate since last year, but was let go after the charges were filed.

Windemere sent a statement to KING 5 that said, "On Saturday, October 17, 2020, we were made aware that Danielle McMillan was arrested on charges of attempted arson on the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Due to the alarming nature of the charges, Danielle, who has been a broker with Windermere since July 2019, was released from the office in Woodinville, WA where she was licensed."

Greenburg has also been charged with first-degree assault for his alleged attack on a Seattle police officer with a baseball bat during that same riot. The incident was captured on video and was shared across the country. The officer that was struck was hospitalized.

Court documents reveal a series of exchanges Greenburg had with other protesters. One of them reads, “How many Molotov cocktails you think we should have by Labor Day cuz we shouldn’t over use our resources.”

The court documents also show a chat conversation where Greenburg admits to throwing a Molotov cocktail at the East Precinct.

A King County judge set Greenburg’s bail at $750,000, and McMillan’s at $100,000.