Man wanted in Lacey homicide considered 'armed and dangerous,' police say

LACEY, Wash. — Police are searching for a man they suspect of killing a 43-year-old Lacey resident.

On Monday, officers responded to the 5500 block of Chelan Lane SE just before 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Arriving Lacey officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene, but the man died, according to Lacey police.

Lacey detectives identified 42-year-old Scott Matthew Brodrick as the man suspected in the shooting. He is described as around 5-feet-11 and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brodrick is associated with a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk, WA License #ASG-4385, according to police.

Lacey police say Brodrick is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.