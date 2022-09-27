Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested

The man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage to cars along SR 900.

RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along state Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

He was arrested without incident just after 10:30 a.m. near SR 900 and 164th Avenue Southeast, which is outside the Renton city limits. SR 900 is a heavily trafficked roadway connecting Renton and Issaquah.

Community members came forward and helped WSP develop probable cause to arrest the man by gathering evidentiary pieces, WSP said. Witnesses positively identified the man and told troopers they saw him throw rocks and debris, which WSP said was “crucial” to the arrest.

In the first two weeks of September, WSP said it had received four reports of someone throwing rocks at cars.

Danny Engels, who was driving back from a doctor’s appointment in Issaquah on Sept. 13, was one of the victims. Engels said a man threw a rock at his car, smashing the windshield and sending glass onto the passenger seat.

“It came out of nowhere,” Engels said at the time. “It literally came out of nowhere.”

Engels said he kept driving until he found a safe place to pull over and call 911.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, which is a felony, and reckless endangerment.