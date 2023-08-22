Man arrested after throwing rock into Thurston County Sheriff's vehicle

The suspect fought with the deputy after a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man is in custody after throwing a rock into a Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy was driving through the Capital Mall parking lot in Olympia when an unprovoked male threw a rock at their windshield.

A short foot pursuit then ensued involving the deputy and the suspect, and TCSO says witnesses recalled seeing "punches" being thrown at the deputy by the suspect after a fight began.

The Olympia Police Department was called in for assistance due to there being no additional deputies in the area at the time, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

That male suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail for felony property damage and resisting arrest.