LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier in the week when police identified the suspects in the deadly robbery.

The man who police believe stabbed the owner of McChord Mart to death turned himself in.

Marcus Williams "just turned himself in and is in custody!" Lakewood police tweeted just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Williams was arrested by the South Sound Gang Task Force in Tacoma, according to Lakewood police.

Lakewood police said Williams stabbed Ina Cha Choe several times while she tried to stop him from stealing money from the cash register on Oct. 14.

Williams then ran from the store and got into a car waiting in the parking lot.

The alleged getaway driver, 20-year-old Bonifacio Alvarez Reynolds, turned himself in to Lakewood police on Tuesday. The car believed used in the crime was also seized by police.