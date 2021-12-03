Man suspected of slashing tires, brake lines on dozens of cars arrested

Seattle police are working with other jurisdictions that are investigating reports of slashed tires and brake lines, as well.

SEATTLE — A man suspected of slashing tires and brake lines on dozens of cars in and around Seattle was arrested Friday morning.

The 36-year-old man was booked in the SCORE jail in Des Moines on a Department of Corrections felony warrant violation.

The Seattle Police Department is working with investigators in nearby jurisdictions where similar crimes have occurred.

In February, Tukwila police were searching for a person accused of slashing the tires on cars along East Marginal Way South, including seven cars outside Mighty-O Donuts.

The next week, Des Moines police reported someone cut the brake lines on 25 vehicles in a neighborhood.

Des Moines police said Friday it is unclear if the man arrested in Seattle is their suspect, but detectives will continue to follow up.

Seattle police detectives believe the suspect who was arrested may have committed unreported damage in the Rainier Beach area over the last three months, and police are looking for additional victims. If people had unexplained damage to their brake lines or tires, they should contact Seattle police at SPDGIU@seattle.gov.