A man accused of assaulting and attempting to kidnap a woman who was walking home from work in Montesano has been arrested, Montesano police said Tuesday.

Isaac J. Gusman, 41, is suspected of trying to force AnnMarie Shuck into his truck last Wednesday while she was walking home alone after her shift at a pizza restaurant.

The truck pulled up next to Shuck, and Gusman allegedly told her he had a flat tire. Shuck told police her attacker tried to drag her into the passenger seat, but she fought him off.

Shuck says she is "100 percent confident" Gusman is the person who attempted grabbing her.

"I think we are all relieved for sure. I know that I am, not only for myself but for who would’ve been his next victim," Shuck said. "I am so thankful for all the tips and information this community has provided throughout this search process. I’m also incredibly impressed with the local law enforcement."

